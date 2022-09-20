MG hikes prices of Hector and Hector Plus

- New prices to be effective from immediate effect

- Prices of dual-tone variants increased by Rs 10,000

A few days back, MG Motor India hiked the prices of MG Astor by up to Rs 10,000. Now, the carmaker has upped the prices of Hector and Hector SUVs by up to Rs 28,000. While the dual-tone variants get expensive by Rs 10,000, other variants get a price increase between Rs 25,000 to Rs 28,000, depending on the variant.

The Hector and Hector Plus range is powered by 1.5-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engines. The petrol engine is tuned to produce 141bhp and 250Nm torque while the diesel derivate pushes out 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. The former can be had with a six-speed manual, CVT, and DCT unit while the latter is paired solely to a six-speed manual gearbox.

MG will be introducing the Hector facelift later this year. As per the released teaser, we can say that the new hector and Hector Plus range will get a bigger and more prominent front grille, a revamped dashboard layout with a new 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system, reshaped aircon vents, and a fully-digital instrument cluster.

In other news, last month, MG also launched the 2022 iteration of its Gloster flagship SUV. With prices starting at Rs 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the three-row SUV is now painted in a new Deep Golden exterior shade and is equipped with new ADAS features like lane change assist, rear cross-traffic alert, and a door open warning.