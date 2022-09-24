CarWale
    Tata Punch Camo Edition launched – Why should you buy?

    Nikhil Puthran

    Tata Punch Camo Edition launched – Why should you buy?

    Recently Tata Motors introduced the new Jet edition variant options in the Nexon, Nexon EV, Safari, and the Harrier. This time around, the company introduced the Punch Camo edition in the country in four variant options: Adventure, Adventure Rhythm, Accomplished, and Accomplished Dazzle. 

    Read below to learn more about why you should consider buying the newly launched Tata Punch Camo Edition. 

    What’s good about it? 

    The Tata Punch Camo edition is available in both manual transmission and AMT options. Depending on the variant, the Punch Camo Edition offers a seven-inch Harman infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, six speakers, a push start/stop button, a reverse parking camera, and cruise control. Moreover, visually the new model gets a Foliage Green body colour, while the interior gets a military green theme and camouflaged seat upholstery.

    What’s not so good?

    Features like a seven-inch Harman touch screen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a reverse parking camera, push start/stop button, cruise control, and driver seat height adjustment is limited to the Accomplished trim. Further, the customers interested in the Adventure variant need to opt for the Rhythm pack to avail of features like Harman touchscreen infotainment unit, two tweeters, and a reverse parking camera.   

    Specification

    Petrol 

    1.2-litre Revotron engine - 84bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 3,300rpm

    Five-speed manual transmission and AMT option

    Did you know?

    To enhance the overall drive experience, the Tata Punch Camo edition also offers two drive modes: Eco and City.

