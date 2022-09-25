CarWale
    Next gen Skoda Superb to arrive next year with plenty of evolutionary changes

    Sagar Bhanushali

    Next gen Skoda Superb to arrive next year with plenty of evolutionary changes

    - The 2023 Superb will retain the MQB platform and get electrification with an iV plug-in hybrid. 

    - By 2025, Skoda will have ten electrified models in various segments, six of which will be all-electric. 

    The next generation of the Skoda Superb, arriving in 2023, will have an evolutionary design. It will look slightly bolder and more assertive but at the same time, will be recognisable, as seen in these spy shots of one of the prototypes getting tested in Austria.  

    Two years ago, Skoda’s exterior designer Petr Matusinec had talked about the signature design elements that will likely apply on the next-gen Superb. Meeting the new ‘Modern Solid’ criteria, the 2023 Superb is likely to feature a new octagonal grille with taller struts, and narrower and wider headlamps connected to the radiator grille. At the rear, the new taillights would be slimmer C-shaped units, and the Superb will retain its stately character in the future. The new car will retain the MQB platform and get electrification with an iV plug-in hybrid.

    Inside, the new Superb will get a multi-layer dashboard design, HUD, triple zone climate control, improved digital instrument cluster, DSG with shift-by-wire, along with new driver assistance systems, safety systems such as collision avoidance assist, turn assist, exit warning and ‘Ergo’ rear seat tech from the new Octavia, besides debuting several firsts for the Skoda brand. 

    The manufacturing of the next-generation Superb will be moving from Kvasiny to Bratislava in 2023, Skoda confirmed last November. With more customers preferring SUVs over traditional cars like sedans and estates/station wagons, demand for the VW Passat is dipping in most markets. In the US, for instance, the model is retiring permanently at the end of the current generation. Originally, Skoda planned to make its next-gen Superb and Volkswagen’s next-gen Passat in Kvasiny, Czech Republic. The new plan is that Volkswagen will conduct the manufacturing of the two sedans at its Bratislava plant in Slovakia. 

    Skoda has said that by 2025, it will have ten electrified models in various segments, six of which will be all-electric, the others hybrids and plug-in hybrids.  

