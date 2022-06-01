CarWale
    MG Astor prices hiked by up to Rs 46,000

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Jay Shah

    Jay Shah

    294 Views
    MG Astor prices hiked by up to Rs 46,000

    - Super 1.5 MT variant gets the highest price increase 

    - Prices of other MG models remain unchanged

    MG Motor India has discreetly hiked the prices of the Astor SUV. The mid-size SUV that was launched in the country back in October 2021 has received a price rise of up to Rs 46,000. 

    MG Astor Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Astor is broadly available in five trims namely Style, Super, Sharp, Smart, and Savvy. The 1.5-litre versions get a hike ranging between Rs 30,000 to Rs 46,000. Whereas the 1.3-litre versions, which are available only in Smart and Sharp variants get expensive by Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000, respectively. 

    MG Astor Dashboard

    The highlights of MG Astor include LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, 17-inch alloys, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, three interior themes, connected car tech, an AI assistant, and ADAS functions. To know the variant-wise features, click here.

    MG Astor Left Side View

    The MG Astor is powered by two petrol engines. The 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine generates 108bhp and 144Nm torque while the 1.3-litre turbo-petrol mill churns out 138bhp and 220Nm of peak torque. While the former is linked to a five-speed manual gearbox, the latter is coupled solely with a six-speed automatic transmission. We have driven the MG Astor and you can read our driving impressions here. 

    In the mid-size SUV segment, the MG Astor goes up against the Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Nissan Kicks, and Hyundai Creta

    Moreover, earlier in April 2021, MG India hiked prices of MG Hector, MG Hector Plus, and MG Gloster by up to Rs 50,000, details of which can be known here.

    MG Astor Image
    MG Astor
    ₹ 10.28 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
