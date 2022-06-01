All-electric BMW iX1 breaks cover

- Debuts alongside new-gen X1

- Gets 313 horsepower and 468km claimed range

With the new-gen BMW X1, the Bavarian carmaker has also given us an all-electric version of their entry-level crossover. It goes by the name iX1 and joins the other BMW i models like i4, iX3, iX and i7. With the next-gen X1 expected to arrive in India after its global launch later this year, we expect the iX1 to also be introduced alongside.

With the powertrain tag of iX1 xDrive30, the electric X1 has a combined output of 230kW from two electric motors mounted on each axle. That’s around 313 horsepower while the twisting force is 494Nm. With its AWD configuration, the iX1 has a claimed 0-100kmph time of just 5.7 seconds. The top speed is clocked at 180kmph.

Battery capacity isn’t specified yet, but it’s expected to be around 70kWh. Under WLTP, the claimed range is said to be between 413-438 kilometres. Like the i7, the battery pack is positioned in the underbody.

In terms of appearance, the iX1 has a very futuristic appeal with inspiration taken from XM Concept. It has an upright nose with a prominently large chrome grille. There are blue highlights seen all around the car proclaiming its electric nature. On the inside, the new-age Curved Display is present along with similar updates seen on the standard X1. There’s the use of sustainable materials on the inside, and all the modern connectivity features along with the iDrive 8 system are present as well.

Other details like pricing, availability and electric technical specification of the BMW iX1 are expected to surface later. This is because BMW might still change the configuration before the iX1 enters production which is slated to happen sometime in coming months.