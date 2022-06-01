CarWale
    Tata Motors registers highest-ever EV sales in May

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Gajanan Kashikar

    459 Views
    Tata Motors registers highest-ever EV sales in May

    India’s leading electric vehicle producer Tata Motors delivered 3,454 electric vehicles, including both the Nexon EV and Tigor EV, in May 2022. This is the highest number of electric cars ever sold by the brand. Meanwhile, the firm recently launched the long-range Nexon EV Max in the country.

    The manufacturer sold a total of 11,417 cars between January and April 2022. To be precise, it delivered 2,322 units in April, 3,357 units in March, 2,846 units in February, and 2,892 units in January. In the FY 2021-22, Tata Motors recorded annual sales of 19,106 units, with a year-on-year 353 per cent growth as against 4,219 electric vehicles delivered in the financial year 2020-21.

    The new Nexon EV Max gets a 40.5kWh battery pack that provides a claimed travel range of 437km on a full charge. It makes 141bhp and 250Nm of torque and also supports faster 7.2kW AC charging. Not only this, the new Nexon EV Max comes with a few new features.

    In other news, a couple of months ago, the brand handed over 70 Nexon EV models and 31 units of the Tigor EV to its customers in Chennai. The carmaker also delivered 712 electric cars comprising 564 units of the Nexon and 148 Tigor EVs to its customers in Maharashtra and Goa.

    Tata Nexon EV Max
    ₹ 17.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
