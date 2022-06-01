Audi A6 e-tron spotted testing in the Alps

A camouflage prototype model of the Audi A6 e-tron was recently spotted undergoing tests in the Austrian Alps. This Mercedes-Benz EQE rival will make its worldwide debut sometime later in 2022. Audi showcased the A6 e-tron concept at the 2021 Auto Shanghai in China. It is worth noting that a Q6 e-tron test model with a full-body camouflage accompanied the electric sedan in the Alps.

The firm has already confirmed that the e-tron will use the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture, jointly developed by Audi and Porsche. According to the brand, the PPE will have significantly more range with a capacity to accommodate a larger battery pack and even faster charging times. As claimed, the A6 e-tron will have up to 700km of travel range with 800V charging technology and it can give out 300km of range in 10 minutes of charging time.

This A6 e-tron prototype bears a split headlight setup and a new design for the rear lights, which are significantly different from the concept model. Besides this, the production-ready A6 e-tron is expected to carry a more or less similar exterior design as the A6 e-tron presented at the 2021 Auto Shanghai.

Audi could carry out a radical overhaul of the interior, debuting its virtual cockpit and MMI system in the new form. The dashboard is likely to be minimalist with the physical dials and switches displayed on the infotainment system. Meanwhile, Audi will most probably offer the A6 e-tron with upholstery made from sustainable materials, such as recycled plastic bottles.