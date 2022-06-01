CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Audi A6 e-tron spotted testing in the Alps

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    245 Views
    Audi A6 e-tron spotted testing in the Alps

    A camouflage prototype model of the Audi A6 e-tron was recently spotted undergoing tests in the Austrian Alps. This Mercedes-Benz EQE rival will make its worldwide debut sometime later in 2022. Audi showcased the A6 e-tron concept at the 2021 Auto Shanghai in China. It is worth noting that a Q6 e-tron test model with a full-body camouflage accompanied the electric sedan in the Alps.

    Audi A6 Front View

    The firm has already confirmed that the e-tron will use the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture, jointly developed by Audi and Porsche. According to the brand, the PPE will have significantly more range with a capacity to accommodate a larger battery pack and even faster charging times. As claimed, the A6 e-tron will have up to 700km of travel range with 800V charging technology and it can give out 300km of range in 10 minutes of charging time.

    Audi A6 Right Rear Three Quarter

    This A6 e-tron prototype bears a split headlight setup and a new design for the rear lights, which are significantly different from the concept model. Besides this, the production-ready A6 e-tron is expected to carry a more or less similar exterior design as the A6 e-tron presented at the 2021 Auto Shanghai.

    Audi A6 Rear View

    Audi could carry out a radical overhaul of the interior, debuting its virtual cockpit and MMI system in the new form. The dashboard is likely to be minimalist with the physical dials and switches displayed on the infotainment system. Meanwhile, Audi will most probably offer the A6 e-tron with upholstery made from sustainable materials, such as recycled plastic bottles.

    Audi A6 Image
    Audi A6
    ₹ 59.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Tata Motors registers highest-ever EV sales in May
     Next 
    MG Motor India retails 4,008 units in May 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Audi A6 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    youtube-icon
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    ByCarWale Team12 Apr 2018
    2930 Views
    17 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 9.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    BMW i4

    BMW i4

    ₹ 69.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Kia EV6
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Kia EV6

    ₹ 65.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    2nd Jun 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • audi-cars
    • other brands
    Audi Q2

    Audi Q2

    ₹ 35.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Audi-Cars

    Audi A6 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 71.45 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 76.49 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 69.85 Lakh
    Pune₹ 71.45 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 71.89 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 66.63 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 72.50 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 67.51 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 66.62 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    youtube-icon
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    ByCarWale Team12 Apr 2018
    2930 Views
    17 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Audi A6 e-tron spotted testing in the Alps