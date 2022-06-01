CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki posts domestic PV sales of 1,24,474 units in May 2022; registers highest monthly exports

    Nikhil Puthran

    - Sales figures in May 2022 are not comparable with that of May 2021 due to COVID-19 related disruptions

    - The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on production

    India’s largest automaker, Maruti Suzuki registered 1,24,474 unit sales in India in May 2022 as compared to 32,903 unit sales in May 2021, thereby registering a massive three-fold growth in sales numbers. That said, the sales figures for May 2022 are not comparable with that of May 2021 as the company operations were significantly impacted due to the COVID-19 related disruptions last year. This time around, the company’s production numbers have been slightly impacted due to the shortage in the supply of electronic components. 

    The mini and the compact segment have registered cumulative sales of 85,355 units in May 2022 as compared to 25,103 unit sales in India in the same period last year. This segment includes the Alto, S-Presso, Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Swift, Ignis, Wagon R, and the Dzire Tour S. In the mid-size sedan segment, the company sold 586 units of the Ciaz sedan last month as compared to 349 unit sales in May 2021. Further, Maruti Suzuki has sold 6,222 units to other OEMs last month as compared to 1,522 unit sales in May 2021.

    Interestingly, the sales numbers for utility vehicles and vans have grown significantly with 38,533 units sold in May 2022 as compared to just 7,451 unit sales in the same period last year. This segment includes the Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, XL6, and the Eeco. In terms of export sales, the Indian automaker exported 27,191 units last month as compared to 11,262 unit exports in May 2021.

