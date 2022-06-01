CarWale
    Honda Cars India announces discounts of up to Rs 27,396 in June 2022

    Nikhil Puthran

    527 Views
    In an effort to boost car sales in June 2022, Honda Cars India has announced a fresh round of discounts across its product line-up. As compared to the month gone by, some of the Honda models attract lesser discounts, while some offer better deals this month. It is worth noting that the offers and benefits are variant, grade, and location-specific. Therefore, customers are advised to reach out to the nearest dealership to learn more about the applicable offers. 

    The new offers and benefits are applicable till 30 June 2022, or until stocks last. 

    Honda City (fifth-generation)

    The fifth-generation Honda City offers benefits of up to Rs 27,396. This includes a cash discount of up to Rs 5,000 or free-of-cost (FOC) accessories up to Rs 5,396. Customers can also avail a discount of Rs 5,000 on car exchange. Additionally, Honda customers can avail of a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 7,000. Furthermore, the company offers a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. 

    Honda WR-V

    As compared to May 2022, the Honda WR-V attracts a better discount of up to Rs 27,000 in June 2022. This includes an exchange discount of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. Existing Honda customers can additionally avail loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000 and a Honda car exchange bonus of Rs 7,000.

    Honda Jazz

    The discount on Honda Jazz has been reduced from Rs 33,158 in May to Rs 25,947 in June. The total benefits include a cash discount of up to Rs 5,000 or FOC accessories up to Rs 5,947. Furthermore, customers can avail of an additional discount of Rs 5,000 on car exchange. To appease the existing Honda customers, the company offers a car exchange bonus of Rs 7,000 and a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000. Moreover, the company also offers a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. 

    Honda City (fourth-generation)

    The fourth-generation Honda City benefits have been reduced from Rs 20,000 in May to Rs 12,000 this month. Honda customers can avail a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000 and a Honda car exchange bonus of Rs 7,000. It is worth noting that a corporate discount is not applicable for the fourth-generation Honda City.

    Honda Amaze

    The Honda Amaze benefits have been revised this month. This model attracts the least discount of up to Rs 8,000. This includes a customer loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. Like the fourth-gen City, the customers are not entitled to a corporate discount on the Amaze. 

