Maruti Suzuki Wagon R gets discounts of up to Rs. 49,000 in June 2023

Maruti Suzuki discounts in June 2023

A few Maruti Suzuki dealerships in the country are offering huge discounts across the product range this month. These benefits are offered in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

Maruti Wagon R discounts in June 2023

The MT variants of the Wagon R are available with a cash discount of Rs. 25,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000. The AMT variants get an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000. The CNG variants, on the other hand, can be availed with a cash discount of Rs. 25,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000.

Wagon R latest updates

Last month, the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R surpassed the 30 lakh unit sales milestone in India. The carmaker is looking to further diversify the offering of this hatchback with the introduction of a flex-fuel version, slated to arrive in the second half of 2025.