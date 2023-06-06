Honda Elevate SUV engine and gearbox details revealed

- Receives a 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated engine

- Honda Elevate comes with a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed CVT

The Elevate is Honda India’s most important product in a long time. It’s an entirely new SUV that will compete against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun. The Elevate was officially revealed earlier today, and here are its engine and gearbox options.

Familiar engine

At the heart of the Elevate is a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder engine. This is the same naturally aspirated engine that powers the City. Here, it makes 119bhp of power and around 145Nm of torque between 4,300 and 6,600rpm. This output is the same that you get in the City. Thus, you can expect a good amount of performance and refinement for everyday drives.

Gearbox options

The 1.5-litre i-VTEC engine in the Elevate can be had with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed CVT automatic. Although overall, it seems like Honda has tuned the powertrain for efficiency since there is no hybrid option for the Elevate at the moment.

Exterior Dimensions

The Elevate is 4.3m long, nearly 1.8m wide, and 1.65m tall. It’s got a ground clearance of 220mm and a wheelbase of 2.65m. These dimensions are almost identical to the Hyundai Creta or the Volkswagen Taigun. It remains to be seen how well Honda India will price the Elevate in India.