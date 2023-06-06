CarWale
    Honda Elevate SUV engine and gearbox details revealed

    Sagar Bhanushali

    Honda Elevate SUV engine and gearbox details revealed

    - Receives a 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated engine 

    - Honda Elevate comes with a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed CVT 

    The Elevate is Honda India’s most important product in a long time. It’s an entirely new SUV that will compete against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun. The Elevate was officially revealed earlier today, and here are its engine and gearbox options. 

    Familiar engine

    At the heart of the Elevate is a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder engine. This is the same naturally aspirated engine that powers the City. Here, it makes 119bhp of power and around 145Nm of torque between 4,300 and 6,600rpm. This output is the same that you get in the City. Thus, you can expect a good amount of performance and refinement for everyday drives.  

    Gearbox options  

    The 1.5-litre i-VTEC engine in the Elevate can be had with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed CVT automatic. Although overall, it seems like Honda has tuned the powertrain for efficiency since there is no hybrid option for the Elevate at the moment.   

    Exterior Dimensions 

    The Elevate is 4.3m long, nearly 1.8m wide, and 1.65m tall. It’s got a ground clearance of 220mm and a wheelbase of 2.65m. These dimensions are almost identical to the Hyundai Creta or the Volkswagen Taigun. It remains to be seen how well Honda India will price the Elevate in India.   

    Honda Elevate
    2019 Honda Civic Launch
    youtube-icon
    2019 Honda Civic Launch
    By CarWale Team08 Mar 2019
    4804 Views
    15 Likes
    Honda CRV Performance Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    youtube-icon
    Honda CRV Performance Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    By CarWale Team20 May 2019
    4286 Views
    27 Likes

