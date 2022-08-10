Maruti Suzuki Ertiga variants rejigged

- Five new variants introduced

- Prices of select variants hiked by Rs 6,000

Last month, Maruti Suzuki updated the feature list of the Ertiga MPV with the addition of two new safety features, Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and Hill-Hold Assist. Now, the carmaker has included five new variants namely, LXi (O), VXi (O), ZXi (O), VXi (O) CNG, and ZXi (O) CNG. These new variants are positioned above the standard ones and cost Rs 6,000 more with the inclusion of the aforementioned new safety features.

Further, Maruti Suzuki has also discontinued the plain LXi, VXi, VXi CNG, ZXi, and ZXi CNG variants from Ertiga’s line-up. The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is now available at a starting price of Rs 8.41 lakh (ex-showroom). Back in April 2022, the Ertiga facelift was launched in the country wherein the MPV received a revised front grille, new dual-tone alloy wheels, and chrome garnish on the boot. On the inside, the cabin’s theme was refreshed with a new teak wood finish on the dashboard along with two-tone fabric upholstery.

With the 2022 update, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is powered by the tweaked 1.5-litre petrol engine that develops 102bhp and 136.8Nm of peak torque. The motor is mated to a five-speed manual and a new six-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. Meanwhile, in the CNG guise, the same petrol mill produces 87bhp and 121.5Nm of torque and has a claimed fuel efficiency of 26.11km/kg. We have driven the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga CNG and here you can read our detailed review.