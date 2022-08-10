CarWale
    Updated Porsche 911 GT3 already in works

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    -         Will debut after the GT3 RS

    -         Gets reworked rear design

    Porsche will take the wraps off the new-gen GT3 RS on 17 August. But the Ingolstadt-based carmaker has commenced work on an update for the 992-gen 911 GT3. The test mule spied doing rounds near the hometown appears to be carrying subtle changes, especially to the rear. 

    Where the front looks barely concealed, the rear bumper has a large black panel hiding the changes underneath. This means we could see changed aerodynamics with either air vents or some way the centre-mounted exhaust tips might make way for dual-tips on the opposite end. Even the centre section of the tail has more recesses than the current GT3. The finned diffusers underneath are present, though. 

    It is interesting to see a test mule for the GT3 first if the 992-gen line-up is going for an update. The Carrera would be the first to receive an update, followed throughout the line-up. There might be some changes to the interior with the update as well, which could see the inclusion of a digital instrument cluster instead of an analogue one. And the impending hybrid powertrain might also come along with this update, but nothings confirm at the moment.

    Porsche 911
    ₹ 1.69 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
