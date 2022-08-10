MY2022 Renault Kiger: Now in Pictures

Updated for 2022, the Renault Kiger has added another feather to its hat. On sale since January 2021, the Kiger has already crossed a 50,000 units production milestone. Celebrating this milestone, the sub-four metre SUV is now available in a Stealth Black paint scheme. But that’s not the only change in the new and updated Kiger. We have driven the MY2022 Kiger, and here’s a complete rundown through pictures

Part of the update is the new Metal Mustard exterior paint with a blacked-out roof. Cosmetic changes include a new chrome-finished tailgate insert and silver-finished skid plate at the front, and a subtle yet intriguing Turbo decal on the side.

Also, the diamond-cut alloy wheels now have red finished hub caps making them stand out. On the inside, the refreshed Kiger flaunts red accents running across the dashboard. It adds a nice flavour to the all-black cabin.

Apart from that, the MY2022 Kiger also has this quilted emboss finishing on the seats. Adding to the sportiness are contrast red stitches on the seats, around the gear lever, and on the steering wheel.

Also part of the update is a wireless charger placed down the centre console. And guess what, it now also gets cruise control with a button placed right next to the engine start button. The updated Kiger further gets a PM2.5 air filter as standard across the range.

The updated Kiger continues to be offered with two engine options. The 1.0-litre non-turbo version makes 71bhp/96Nm and is available with a five-speed manual or an AMT. Then there’s the 1.0-litre turbocharged version which has an output of 99bhp. It’s available with either a manual that makes 160Nm or a CVT with a torque figure of 152Nm.

With this update, the new 2022 Kiger has refreshed its appeal by offering more in an already well-rounded package. It looks handsome, has loads of features, is safe and equally good to drive with multiple powertrain choices.

And it’s even priced more competitively than other sub-four metre SUVs. Pricing for the MY22 Kiger now starts at Rs 5.99 lakh and goes all the way up to Rs 10.62 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi