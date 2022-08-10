Skoda Kodiaq SUV bookings reopen; prices hiked by Rs 2.50 lakh

- Bookings for the Skoda Kodiaq have reopened for Rs 50,000

- Deliveries for the first batch will take place between January and March next year

Skoda Auto India has officially reopened bookings of the Kodiaq SUV for an amount of Rs 50,000. The updated version of the model, which was introduced in January this year, was sold out soon after.

The Skoda Kodiaq will continue to be available in three variants including Style, Sportline, and L&K. The carmaker has also announced a uniform price hike of Rs 2.50 lakh across the variant lineup.

The new bookings for the Skoda Kodiaq are applicable for Q1 2023. The company will announce phase-wise bookings for the rest of the 2023 volumes at a later date. Deliveries of the Skoda Kodiaq for the Q1 2023 batch are scheduled to take place between January and March next year.

Under the hood, the Skoda Kodiaq is powered by the same 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine producing 188bhp and 320Nm of torque. This motor is paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels via the 4x4 system. The feature set of the model remains unchanged too.