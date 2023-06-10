CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki Engage MPV spied testing ahead of July debut

    Haji Chakralwale

    Maruti Suzuki Engage MPV spied testing ahead of July debut

    - Engage is a rebadged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross

    - To get Nexa signature headlights and tail lights

    Maruti Suzuki recently confirmed the debut date of its upcoming Engage MPV in India. It is set to be revealed on 5 July followed by its price reveal in the coming months. Ahead of its unveiling, the production-ready mule was spied testing at night on Indian roads.

    Spy images and exterior styling of the Maruti Engage

    Maruti Suzuki Engage Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Maruti Engage is a rebadged version of Toyota’s MPV offering, the Innova Hycross. Just like other products under this joint venture, Engage will share most of its design elements, features, and interior layout with the Toyota cousin. However, as seen in the spy images, the Engage will get a revised Nexa signature three-block LED wrap-around tail lights. 

    Maruti Suzuki Engage Grille

    Recently, the image of the front grille of the Engage MPV surfaced online revealing the changes upfront. The Innova-based Engage will likely get redesigned three-pod LED DRLs, a hexagonal-mesh patterned grille, a new set of headlamps, and alloy wheels. Other bits and pieces like the front fenders, door panels and rear tailgate design will likely remain identical to the Innova Hycross. 

    Maruti Engage MPV’s expected features

    Maruti Suzuki Engage Infotainment System

    In terms of features, the Engage MPV will offer if not more, the same set of features as available with the Innova Hycross. The feature list will include a large free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, climate control, cruise control, and powered ottoman seats. It could also get a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree surround camera, and ADAS tech.

    Maruti Suzuki Engage Sunroof/Moonroof

    Engine specifications of the Maruti Engage

    Maruti Suzuki Engage Right Front Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the Engage MPV will likely come powered with a 2.0-litre petrol engine paired with a hybrid motor. This motor will be mated to an e-CVT unit. Whether it will get the standard petrol engine is yet to be revealed.

    Rivals of the Maruti Engage MPV

    Upon arrival, the Maruti Engage will compete alongside the Toyota Innova Hycross, Kia Carens, Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700, Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, and Jeep Meridian in the Indian market.

