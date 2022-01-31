CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift unofficial bookings open; likely to be launched next month

    Jay Shah

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift unofficial bookings open; likely to be launched next month

    - Expected to be launched by February-end 

    - To get exterior and interior overhaul 

    With the CNG-powered version of the Celerio launched, Maruti Suzuki further plans to introduce a slew of new and facelifted versions of several of its models in the coming months. The first one of the lot is expected to be the Baleno facelift that could make its debut in February 2022. As per a few dealer sources, unofficial bookings for the 2022 Baleno have now commenced. 

    As seen in the leaked images, the Baleno facelift is likely to get tweaked exterior styling. This includes a wider front grille, redesigned headlamp units, new alloy wheels, and split LED tail lamps. Last week, Maruti Suzuki also commenced the production of the new Baleno, details of which can be read here.

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Rear View

    The new Baleno’s cabin will be revamped with a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, repositioned centre aircon vents, and a new flat-bottom steering wheel. Also on offer could be multiple airbags and enhanced safety features. To know more about the upcoming model, click here.

    The Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift is expected to continue with the same set of powertrain options. This includes a 1.2-litre petrol engine linked to a five-speed manual gearbox and a CVT unit. The rivals to the Baleno include Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz, Toyota Glanza, and Volkswagen Polo.

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
    ₹ 6.20 - 9.50 Lakh
    Estimated Price
