    Maruti Fronx official deliveries begin

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    550 Views
    Maruti Fronx official deliveries begin

    - The Fronx is available across five variants 

    - New Bluish Black colour introduced

    Maruti Suzukilaunched the much-awaited Fronx in the country on 24 April. The Baleno-based crossover is available across five variants at a starting price of Rs. 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. Now, a week later, the deliveries of the Maruti Fronx have officially commenced. 

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Front View

    As seen in the picture, the Fronx being delivered is the Delta Plus manual variant priced at Rs. 8.72 lakh (ex-showroom). The exterior highlight of this variant includes LED DRLs, projector headlamps, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Also on offer are electrically adjustable ORVMs with turn indicators, rear defogger, and shark fin antenna. On the inside, it comes equipped with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, automatic climate control, and fabric seat upholstery. 

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Left Rear Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the Fronx gets a 1.2-litre NA petrol and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. The former churns out 89bhp and 113Nm of torque while being mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. On the other hand, the latter delivers 99bhp and 147Nm of torque. Transmission options for this engine include a five-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter unit. 

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Right Front Three Quarter

    Recently, the carmaker introduced a new Bluish Black colour in the Fronx’s palette. Apart from the new colour, the Fronx is offered in Grandeur Grey, Arctic White, Nexa Blue, Opulent Red, Splendid Silver, and Earthern Brown shades. Moreover, the latter three colour options can also be had with a dual-tone Bluish Black coloured roof.

    Image 1 and 2 source - Tushar Babbar

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Image
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Next 
    Kia India retails 23,216 units in April 2023

