Toyota India records sales of 15,510 units in April 2023

- Domestic sales dropped by six per cent

- 1,348 units of Urban Cruiser Hyryder were exported

Toyota Kirloskar Motor registered sales of 15,510 units in April 2023. This included domestic sales of 14,162 units and export numbers of 1,348 units of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The company had recorded a domestic sales of 15,086 units in April 2022, thus witnessing a Y-o-Y dip of six per cent.

Moreover, the company said it undertook a week-long maintenance shutdown from 24 to 28 April 2023 for the keep up of machinery and equipment so that it sustains operational efficiencies, productivity, and safety.

The brand also saw a growth of 26 per cent by selling 61,005 domestic units in the first four months of CY2023, compared to 48,287 units that were sold in the corresponding month last year.

Speaking on sales numbers, Atul Sood, Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing, said, “TKM is continuing to witness high demand as well as good enquires, and needless to say we are extremely thrilled to see the market responding very positively. This reflects the customer acceptance of our world-class product line-up and advanced clean technology solutions, as we continue to strongly serve our customer base in India. The Toyota Hilux, Innova Hycross, and the New Innova Crysta continue their phenomenal run, as the strong demand continues, which indicates customers growing trust in Toyota for their family’s mobility needs. Our SUV segment share also continues to be buoyant owing to the success of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder along with segment leadership of the Fortuner and the Legender, which are consistently leading with over 82% market share in Q1 of CY 2023. The Vellfire and the Camry Hybrid are also steadily contributing to our sales.”