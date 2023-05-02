CarWale
    Honda Cars India sells 5,313 units in April 2023

    Haji Chakralwale

    538 Views
    Honda Cars India sells 5,313 units in April 2023

    - The export number stood at 2,363 units 

    - Honda is working on a Creta-rival

    Honda Cars India recorded monthly domestic sales of 5,313 units in April 2023. The Japanese carmaker witnessed a decline in numbers when compared to the last month’s sales tally of 6,692 units.  As for exports, the brand dispatched 2,363 units globally last month.

    On a Y-o-Y basis, the carmaker sold 7,874 units domestically and exported 2,042 units in the same month last year. Although, back then, Honda had various models on sale in the Indian market. Currently, only two of the brand’s models, Amaze and fifth-gen City, are being sold in the country.

    Commenting on the sales performance, Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd., said, “Our sales results for the month of April 2023 are in line with our plan. The strong safety package of the New City with the inclusion of Advanced Driver Assist System - Honda Sensing in almost all variants of the model has been appreciated by the customers. We are pleased to start the new financial year with positive consumer sentiment and healthy market demand.”

    Honda is currently working on a Creta-rival, which the brand is testing extensively. Moreover, some rumours suggest the carmaker will unveil the SUV on 6 June, 2023. For the same, the dealerships have started to accept unofficial bookings across the country.

