    Mahindra yet to complete 29,000 pending orders of XUV300 and XUV400

    Haji Chakralwale

    - XUV300 to lead export plan for the automaker

    - Facelift for XUV300 is on the cards

    Mahindra has released a document that consists of the open bookings data of its entire portfolio. And as on 1 May, 2023, Mahindra has an overall 2.92 lakh pending orders. The Scorpio range and the XUV700 are the highest contributors to the list.

    Pending orders of the XUV300 and XUV400

    The carmaker’s entry-level model, XUV300, with its electric sibling, the XUV400, account for combined open bookings of 29,000 units. On average, Mahindra registers 10,000 units per month for the same. Meanwhile, the waiting period for the XUV400 is up to six months from the day of booking.

    Mahindra's export plan

    Notably, not just in the country, the demand for the XUV300 is also surging in the international market. Mahindra has also revealed its three-phase export plans which will be led by the XUV300 and the XUV700.

    XUV300 facelift spied alongside five-door Thar

    In other news, the XUV300 facelift was spotted alongside the upcoming five-door Thar in the country. Both SUVs were seen wearing camouflage and the highlight was the addition of a sunroof on both models. 

