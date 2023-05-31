Hyundai Verna on-road prices in top 10 cities in India

- Is offered in four variants

- Available in two powertrains

Hyundai Verna market introduction:

South Korean carmaker, Hyundai, launched the six-generation of the Hyundai Verna in India in March 2023. The manufacturer aims to set a benchmark in the sedan category with the launch of this sedan. The Verna is broadly offered in four variants, namely, EX, S, SX, and SX (O), along with seven monotone and two dual-tone colour options.

Here we list down the on-road prices of the all-new Hyundai Verna in the top 10 cities in India.

Hyundai Verna on-road prices:

Cities Base variant Top variant Mumbai Rs. 12.93 lakh Rs. 20.50 lakh Delhi Rs. 12.69 lakh Rs. 20.08 lakh Chennai Rs. 13.35 lakh Rs. 21.16 lakh Kolkata Rs. 12.74 lakh Rs. 20.21 lakh Bangaluru Rs. 13.66 lakh Rs. 21.67 lakh Hyderabad Rs. 13.44 lakh Rs. 21.31 lakh Ahmedabad Rs. 12.09 lakh Rs. 19.17 lakh Pune Rs. 13.00 lakh Rs. 20.61 lakh Chandigarh Rs. 12.07 lakh Rs. 19.15 lakh Kochi Rs. 13.14 lakh Rs. 21.19 lakh

Hyundai Verna engine and specifications:

At the heart of the all-new Hyundai Verna is a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. The former belts out 158bhp/253Nm and comes mated to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT unit while the latter produces 113bhp and 144Nm of torque and comes paired with a six-speed manual or a CVT unit. Both powertrains are now BS6 2-compliant and can run on a blend of E20 fuel.

Hyundai Verna mileage:

The 1.5-litre NA petrol motor returns an ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency of 18.6kmpl with the six-speed manual and 19.6kmpl with the CVT unit. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol claims an average of 20kmpl when mated with a six-speed manual and 20.6kmpl when paired with a DCT.

Hyundai Verna rivals and competition:

The Hyundai Verna locks horns with the Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Skoda Slavia, and Volkswagen Virtus.