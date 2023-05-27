CarWale
    Mahindra XUV400 waiting period stretches up to 6 months

    Haji Chakralwale

    Mahindra XUV400 waiting period stretches up to 6 months

    - The XUV400 was launched in January 2023

    - It is available in two variants

    Mahindra launched its first all-electric SUV, the XUV400 in India in January 2023. It was launched with two variant options at an introductory price of Rs. 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This pricing is valid for the first 5,000 units of each variant.

    Currently, the Mahindra XUV400 is being delivered in a phased manner and recently, the carmaker delivered 400 units of the first batch. However, interested buyers may have to wait longer to get the delivery of the electric SUV. As it stands, the XUV400 commands a waiting period of up to six months from the day of booking.

    The feature list of the XUV400 includes a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an electric sunroof, six airbags, a reverse parking camera with guidelines, drive modes, 60:40 split rear seats, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, 16-inch alloy wheels, and more.

    In terms of its specifications, the XUV400 is available with two battery pack options – a 34.5kWh and a 39.4kWh unit. While the power output of 148bhp and 310Nm of torque remains the same for both versions, the MIDC-certified range is rated at 375km and 456km, respectively. It can be charged via a 3.3kW and a 7.2kW charger.  

    Mahindra XUV400
    Mahindra XUV400 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 17.03 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 17.04 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 17.17 Lakh
    PuneRs. 17.00 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 17.00 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 17.00 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 17.36 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 17.05 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 16.99 Lakh

