    Mahindra produces 16,417 passenger vehicles in August 2021

    Jay Shah

    - 4,371 units of the XUV300 SUV produced 

    - 13,404 commercial vehicles manufactured

    Mahindra and Mahindra has listed its production figures for the month of August 2021. The Indian carmaker produced a total of 32,063 vehicles last month, which comprised passenger vehicles as well as commercial vehicles. Out of these, the production of commercial vehicles stood at 13,404 units. 

    In the passenger vehicles category, the carmaker undertakes the production of its SUVs that include the Thar, XUV300, Scorpio, XUV500MarazzoAlturas G4, KUV100, and Bolero. Mahindra manufactured a total of 3,487 units of the Thar last month of which 1,768 units were gasoline versions. As for the XUV300 compact SUV, 4,371 units of the SUV were built that includes both petrol and diesel models. In total, 16,417 units of passenger vehicles were made in August 2021. The Bolero topped the list with 5,391 units produced. 

    In the current month, the carmaker plans to halt production for seven days. The decision attributes to the semiconductor supply shortage and is expected to affect 20-25 per cent of the monthly production. In other news, Mahindra hiked the prices of the Bolero Neo, Scorpio, and Marazzo by up to Rs 30,000, details of which can be read here.

    The Indian car manufacturer recently unveiled the XUV700 and is likely to launch the SUV in the coming weeks. We have driven the Mahindra XUV700 and you can read our first-drive review here.

    Mahindra XUV300 Image
    Mahindra XUV300
    ₹ 7.96 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
