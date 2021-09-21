Mahindra hikes prices of Bolero Neo, Scorpio and Marazzo by up to Rs 30,000

- The Marazzo MPV gets the lowest hike

Mahindra has discreetly escalated the prices of select models in its lineup. The new prices are effective from this month and this is the fourth price hike that the Indian car manufacturer has levied in 2021. Let us take a look at the model-wise price rise.

The Marazzo MPV can be had as a seven or eight-seater and is offered in three variants – M2, M4 Plus, and M6 Plus. The prices for the base trim have increased by Rs 12,000 while the M4 Plus is now expensive by Rs 13,000. The top-spec MG Plus gets the highest hike of Rs 14,000.

The recently launched Bolero Neo has received its first price escalation. The prices of all the variants have been revised and are now dearer by Rs 28,000 to Rs 30,000. The Bolero Neo is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine with an output of 100bhp and 260Nm torque. The motor is mated exclusively to a five-speed manual gearbox. We have driven the Bolero Neo and you can read our first-drive review here.

The third model to get expensive in the carmaker’s SUV lineup is the Scorpio SUV. The Scorpio can be had in five trims – S3 Plus, S5, S7, S9, and S11. The Scorpio gets an escalation of around Rs 18,000 to Rs 22,000, depending upon the variant.