Honda N7X SUV to be globally revealed tomorrow

- New Honda seven-seat SUV to be introduced in Indonesia

- To offer the latest convenience and safety equipment

Honda will globally showcase the production-ready N7X SUV tomorrow. The seven-seat vehicle was showcased as a concept in May 2021. The SUV is expected to replace the BR-V in Indonesia. It is believed that the production version might get a new name at the time of its official unveiling.

Visually, the production version is expected to retain most of the elements from the N7X concept. The vehicle is expected to retain the traditional Honda fascia featuring a wide chrome bar with the large Honda badge in the centre. Additionally, the vehicle gets a chrome triple slat element on the grille. The SUV will feature sleek and wide LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs. The huge bumper will house the fog lamps. The rear section will get wraparound LED taillamps that enhance the overall design.

As for the interior, the vehicle is expected to get premium upholstery along with the latest touchscreen infotainment system. The vehicle will get all the modern safety equipment such as multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control modes, and more. The vehicle might also get a panoramic sunroof to enhance the experience.

The mechanical details are not known for now and the vehicle is expected to borrow the 1.5-litre petrol unit from the City sedan. This engine will be available in both manual and automatic options and is expected to generate 119bhp and 145Nm. Hybrid plans, if any, might be known post the official unveiling.

Currently, Honda India has no plans of introducing the N7X in the country anytime soon. However, considering the growing demand for SUVs in India, the company might introduce the N7X in India at a later date.