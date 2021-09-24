2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto spied testing

- Expected to be based on the Heartect platform

A heavily camouflaged new-generation Maruti Suzuki Alto has been spied testing in the country. The new Alto is one of the many models due to be introduced in the country. As seen in the images, the test mule is heavily camouflaged and does not reveal too many details. However, the overall silhouette is identical to the current model.

The upcoming new-generation model is expected to be based on the Heartect platform. The current model was introduced in 2012 and since then it has not received any major updates so far. For the longest time, the popular entry-level hatchback was also the bestselling model in the country. However, in recent times, the entry-level segment has been facing stiff competition from the B-segment hatchbacks. The fresh update is expected to regenerate interest in the bread and butter model from Maruti Suzuki.

Apart from fresh styling elements, the new model is expected to receive considerable feature upgrades to compete with its feature-loaded rivals such as the Renault Kwid. As part of the fresh update, the vehicle is expected to get a touchscreen infotainment system, multi-information display, power windows, and more.

Mechanically, the vehicle will continue to be powered by the existing 0.8-litre engine which generates 47bhp at 6,000rpm and 69Nm at 3,500rpm. This engine will be available in five-speed manual and AMT options. It is to be seen if the new model will also offer a 1.0-litre petrol engine option. More details about the new Maruti Suzuki Alto will be known at a later date.

Spy image source - GW