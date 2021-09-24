CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto spied testing

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    18,937 Views
    2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto spied testing

    - Expected to be based on the Heartect platform 

    - The model offers modern features to regenerate interest 

    - Likely to be powered by the existing 0.8-litre petrol engine option

    A heavily camouflaged new-generation Maruti Suzuki Alto has been spied testing in the country. The new Alto is one of the many models due to be introduced in the country. As seen in the images, the test mule is heavily camouflaged and does not reveal too many details. However, the overall silhouette is identical to the current model. 

    The upcoming new-generation model is expected to be based on the Heartect platform. The current model was introduced in 2012 and since then it has not received any major updates so far. For the longest time, the popular entry-level hatchback was also the bestselling model in the country. However, in recent times, the entry-level segment has been facing stiff competition from the B-segment hatchbacks. The fresh update is expected to regenerate interest in the bread and butter model from Maruti Suzuki.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Apart from fresh styling elements, the new model is expected to receive considerable feature upgrades to compete with its feature-loaded rivals such as the Renault Kwid. As part of the fresh update, the vehicle is expected to get a touchscreen infotainment system, multi-information display, power windows, and more. 

    Mechanically, the vehicle will continue to be powered by the existing 0.8-litre engine which generates 47bhp at 6,000rpm and 69Nm at 3,500rpm. This engine will be available in five-speed manual and AMT options. It is to be seen if the new model will also offer a 1.0-litre petrol engine option. More details about the new Maruti Suzuki Alto will be known at a later date.

    Spy image source - GW

    Maruti Suzuki Alto Image
    Maruti Suzuki Alto
    ₹ 3.15 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Mahindra produces 16,417 passenger vehicles in August 2021
     Next 
    2021 Mahindra Scorpio tail light design leaked

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Alto Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    youtube-icon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    3654 Views
    28 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.29 Lakh
    onwards
    OFFERS
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Volkswagen Taigun

    Volkswagen Taigun

    ₹ 10.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Force Motors Gurkha New

    Force Motors Gurkha New

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 27th September 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.85 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Alto Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 3.73 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 3.86 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 3.54 Lakh
    Pune₹ 3.72 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 3.77 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 3.56 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 3.71 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 3.66 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 3.53 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    youtube-icon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    3654 Views
    28 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto spied testing