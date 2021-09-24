2021 Mahindra Scorpio tail light design leaked

- The new-gen Mahindra Scorpio is expected to be launched next year

- The model features vertically stacked tail lights

Earlier this week, we shared exclusive images of the next-gen Mahindra Scorpio ahead of its launch that is expected to take place sometime next year, details of which are available here. Now, another set of spy shots on the web partially reveal the tail light design of the upcoming SUV.

As seen in the spy images, the new Mahindra Scorpio will get a set of vertically stacked headlights, and we can see the main unit with the brake light and turn indicators. The production-ready test mule also gives us a look at the roof rails, shark-fin antenna, an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, a new rear bumper with reflectors, tailgate-mounted number plate recess, multi-spoke alloy wheels, and A-pillar mounted ORVMs.

Inside, the upcoming generation of the Mahindra Scorpio will come equipped with an electric sunroof, a large touchscreen infotainment system, dual-zone climate control, roof-mounted speakers, leather upholstery, dual-tone interior theme, and a flat-bottom steering wheel.

The 2021 Mahindra Scorpio is expected to be powered by a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Transmission options are likely to include a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit.

Image Source