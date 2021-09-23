Volkswagen Taigun accumulates 12,221 bookings ahead of launch

- Available in two petrol engine options – 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI

- Customers can opt between Dynamic Line and Performance Line options

Ahead of its official launch in the country today, the Volkswagen Taigun has accumulated 12,221 bookings. The Taigun is one of the most awaited launches for this year and the strong sales numbers indicate a strong demand for new model. The SUV has been introduced in the country at an introductory starting price of Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The vehicle is available in Dynamic Line and Performance Line options. The Dynamic Line offers three variants – Comfortline, Highline, and Topline, whereas the Performance Line is available in two variants – GT and GT Plus variants.

Mechanically, the new Taigun is available in two petrol engine options. The 1.0-litre TSI engine generates 114bhp between 5,000-5,500rpm and a peak torque of 178Nm at 1,750-4,500rpm. This engine is available in both six-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmission options. The 1.5TSI EVO generates 148bhp between 5,000-6,000rpm and 250Nm of torque between 1,600-3,500rpm. This engine comes mated to a six-speed manual and seven-speed DSG transmission options. Additionally, the 1.5-litre TSI EVO engine is equipped with Active Cylinder Technology (ACT) and idle start/stop technology.

The newly launched Volkswagen Taigun is based on the new MQB A0 IN platform under the India 2.0 project with a localisation level of up to 95 per cent. Moreover, Volkswagen claims that the Taigun offers the largest wheelbase in its segment of 2,651mm, which in-turn makes up for a roomy cabin. The new Volkswagen Taigun has been introduced at an attractive introductory price, to learn more about it, click here.