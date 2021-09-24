CarWale
    Tata Motors Electric Vehicles (EVs) surpass 10,000 units sales milestone

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Tata Motors range of electric vehicles currently includes the Nexon EV and Tigor EV

    - The brand also sells the Xpres-T electric sedan exclusively for fleet customers

    Tata Motors has announced that the carmaker has sold 10,000 electric vehicles (EVs) in India. According to the company, the first 10,000 EVs have been led by the early adopters and with this encouragement, Tata Motors has built a viable roadmap for the future and is committed to staying on course with making EVs mainstream.

    Powered by Tata Motors’ Ziptron technology, which is at the heart of the company’s passenger EV line-up, Tata Motors launched the Nexon EV in January 2020, while the Tigor EV facelift was introduced earlier this month. The latter comes with a 4-star rating for adult and child occupant protection in the GNCAP crash tests. To know more about the Nexon EV, you can read our review here.

    The company has also launched the Xpres-T electric sedan, its first product under the Xpres brand, exclusively for fleet customers, to create a new benchmark for urban shared and commercial mobility.

    Speaking on the occasion, Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “The achievement of 10,000 EVs on road is a strong testament to how our innovative electric vehicles are resonating well with customers. We are proud to have lived up to the high expectations of the early EV adopters and are thankful to them for their continued trust in the brand. These customers have laid a strong foundation for EV ownership to further expand and have created a path for other prospective buyers to follow.”

    Tata Nexon EV
