Kia Sonet review and video to go live at 7pm today

The Kia Sonet was showcased for the first time as a concept at the 2020 Auto Expo, followed by the debut of the production-ready model last month. The brand is all set to launch the model in India next week, on 18 September, 2020. Ahead of the launch, we have driven the Sonet, and our review is now live here.

Kia Motors India commenced bookings for the Sonet on 20 August, 2020, for an amount of Rs 25,000 while production of the sub-four metre SUV began on 4 September, 2020.

The Kia Sonet will be offered with three engines and five transmission options that include a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine paired to a five-speed manual transmission, and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to a six-speed iMT unit and a seven-speed DCT unit. Also on offer will be a 1.5-litre diesel engine with a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed torque converter unit. The fuel efficiency figures of the model were recently leaked, and to know all the details, click here.

Feature highlights of the new Kia Sonet include full LED headlamps, projector fog lights, a tiger-nose grille, the 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, LED tail lights, and a rear diffuser. Inside, the model will be equipped with a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system, UVO connectivity, LED sound mood lighting, ventilated front seats, wireless charging with cooling function, an air purifier, drive and traction modes, and a sunroof.

The upcoming Kia Sonet receives safety features in the form of six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, VSM, brake assist, and hill-start-assist. The model will be available in HT Line and GT Line bodylines across six trims and 11 colours, and to read the variant-wise features, click here. Upon launch, the Sonet will rival the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon, and the Ford EcoSport.