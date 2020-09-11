Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic to be launched in India on 17 September

- To be powered by a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine that produces 109bhp/175Nm

- Deliveries to commence from 18 September

BS6 Skoda Rapid TSI automatic will be launched in India on 17 September, 2020. Bookings for the automatic variant have commenced against a token amount of Rs 25,000. The Skoda Rapid TSI AT will be available in five variants - Rider Plus AT, Onyx AT, Style AT, Monte Carlo AT, and Ambition AT. The deliveries for the automatic variants will commence on 18 September, 2020. The company had introduced the BS6 compliant manual variants in May.

The Skoda Rapid TSI AT is expected to get the same feature and design elements as the manual transmission variants, however, we believe that a few interior details might be borrowed from the Matte Concept with an automatic transmission. The Skoda Rapid Matte Concept was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. As seen in the images, the Rapid TSI AT is expected to get a modest gear knob with the Skoda lettering and a 12V socket on the console. The vehicle will get an all-black interior with an adjustable headrest and a driver armrest.

Mechanically, the Skoda Rapid AT will be powered by the 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine that generates 109bhp and 175Nm of torque. The six-speed torque converter automatic transmission will deliver a fuel economy of 16.24kmpl. The safety feature list will include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, power windows, climate control with rear vents, power windows, power mirrors, and height adjustment. The top-spec model will get a touchscreen infotainment system, front side airbags, LED headlamps, and rear fog lamps.