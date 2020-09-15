Skoda SuperCare service package - All you need to know

Skoda 'SuperCare' was recently introduced by the Czech car manufacturer in India. It's essentially a revamped service maintenance package with a new name which offers customers preventive maintenance as well as wear and tear repair work for a period of up to four years. We give you a low-down of this new scheme.

1. Standard Package

The first and basic one covers engine oil, drain plug, oil filter, air/pollen/fuel filter, V belt, washer, brake fluid, spark plug, and more. These are all as per the carmaker's maintenance schedule.

2. Enhanced Package

The second one covers all services under the afore-mentioned standard package, but packs in some more. This one comprises both front and rear brake pads, front windshield wipers, and so on. All of these can be checked on the manufacturer's website.

3. Comprehensive Package

Lastly, as the name suggests this one encompasses all needs over and above the earlier two packages. The enhancements in this include the car's battery, and even the flywheel and clutch assembly that consists of a clutch plate, pressure plate, and release bearing.

The starting price for the SuperCare package is Rs 29,999 for new Skoda buyers. It's valid for four years or 60,000km for all three standard, enhanced, and comprehensive options. Do note that these packages should be bought within a year from the date of purchase of the car (or the first service, whichever is earlier). Meanwhile, even existing Skoda car owners can purchase these for two years or 30,000km, at a starting price of Rs 15,777.