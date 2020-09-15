CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Skoda SuperCare service package - All you need to know

    Skoda SuperCare service package - All you need to know

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    504 Views
    Skoda SuperCare service package - All you need to know

    Skoda SuperCare service package - All you need to know

    Skoda 'SuperCare' was recently introduced by the Czech car manufacturer in India. It's essentially a revamped service maintenance package with a new name which offers customers preventive maintenance as well as wear and tear repair work for a period of up to four years. We give you a low-down of this new scheme.

    1. Standard Package

    The first and basic one covers engine oil, drain plug, oil filter, air/pollen/fuel filter, V belt, washer, brake fluid, spark plug, and more. These are all as per the carmaker's maintenance schedule.

    Skoda Rapid TSI AT Front Logo

    2. Enhanced Package

    The second one covers all services under the afore-mentioned standard package, but packs in some more. This one comprises both front and rear brake pads, front windshield wipers, and so on. All of these can be checked on the manufacturer's website.

    3. Comprehensive Package

    Lastly, as the name suggests this one encompasses all needs over and above the earlier two packages. The enhancements in this include the car's battery, and even the flywheel and clutch assembly that consists of a clutch plate, pressure plate, and release bearing.

    The starting price for the SuperCare package is Rs 29,999 for new Skoda buyers. It's valid for four years or 60,000km for all three standard, enhanced, and comprehensive options. Do note that these packages should be bought within a year from the date of purchase of the car (or the first service, whichever is earlier). Meanwhile, even existing Skoda car owners can purchase these for two years or 30,000km, at a starting price of Rs 15,777.

    Skoda Rapid TSI AT left rear three quarter
    • Skoda
    • New Octavia
    • Skoda New Octavia
    • Karoq
    • Skoda Karoq
    • Rapid TSI AT
    • Skoda Rapid TSI AT
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Skoda Karoq Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 31.36 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 31.18 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 28.93 Lakh
    Pune₹ 31.51 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 29.56 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 28.97 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 29.87 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 27.74 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 27.08 Lakh
    • skoda-cars
    • other brands
    Skoda Rapid TSI

    Skoda Rapid TSI

    ₹ 7.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Skoda-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Skoda Rapid TSI AT

    Skoda Rapid TSI AT

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated price

    When to expect - 17th September 2020
    All Upcoming Cars