New Maruti Suzuki Alto spied testing in India; launch next year

Maruti Suzuki is working on a range of new generation cars for the domestic market. And one such model is the next-generation Maruti Suzuki Alto, which was spotted testing recently in India.

The new Maruti Suzuki Alto features the familiar design silhouette, albeit with a slightly longer hood, and of course, all-new styling. The new Alto also seems to sit on a longer wheelbase, which should translate into improved cabin space, both, at the front and back. With the generation update, we expect the new Alto to move to the advanced and modular HEARTECT platform that underpins the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R.

Visually, it looks like the hatchback features new headlamps, Swift-sourced wing mirrors and the typical turn indicators on the front fenders. Around the back, the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Alto features rectangular tail lamps, tweaked bumper, flatter tailgate and an integrated spoiler that adds to the sporty appeal of the car. Although not visible, we expect the fascia to be completely revamped. What's more, the interiors should be all-new too, complete with a touchscreen infotainment system and support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Now, Maruti Suzuki is yet to reveal the mechanical details of the 2021 Alto. However, we expect it to continue with the 1.0-litre K-series petrol motor, coupled to a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT unit. Whether it will also get a smaller 799cc motor or Maruti Suzuki will develop an all-new Alto 800, is yet to be confirmed. However, we expect the latter to be the case.

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Alto is likely to be launched in India sometime next year. It will rival the likes of the Renault Kwid, Tata Tiago, Hyundai Santro and the Datsun redi-GO among others.

