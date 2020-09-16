CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition prices start at Rs 6.11 lakh

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition prices start at Rs 6.11 lakh

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    23,507 Views
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition prices start at Rs 6.11 lakh

    - Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition is available in three trims

    - The model is offered with two powertrain options

    The prices of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate edition have been revealed, starting at Rs 6.11 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). The new variant of the hatchback is available in three trims that include petrol Magna MT, Magna petrol AMT, and Magna diesel MT.

    The new Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition features electrically adjustable body-coloured ORVMs with integrated turn indicators, 15-inch gun-metal coloured wheels, and a ‘Corporate Edition’ emblem. Inside, the model is equipped with a 6.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and an air purifier with HEPA filter.

    Engine options on the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition include the 1.2-litre petrol and diesel engines. The petrol motor produces 82bhp and 114Nm of torque while the diesel mill produces 74bhp and 190Nm of torque. These engines are paired to a five-speed manual transmission as standard while the option of an AMT unit is offered only with the petrol variant.

    The following are the variant-wise prices of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition (ex-showroom, Mumbai):

    Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition petrol Magna MT: Rs 6.11 lakh

    Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition petrol Magna AMT: Rs 6.64 lakh

    Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition diesel Magna MT: Rs 7.19 lakh

    • Hyundai
    • Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS
    • Grand i10 NIOS
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.00 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 6.23 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 5.72 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.05 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.06 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 5.84 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 5.93 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 5.73 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 5.69 Lakh
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.75 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Skoda Rapid TSI AT

    Skoda Rapid TSI AT

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated price

    When to expect - 17th September 2020
    All Upcoming Cars