Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition prices start at Rs 6.11 lakh

- Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition is available in three trims

- The model is offered with two powertrain options

The prices of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate edition have been revealed, starting at Rs 6.11 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). The new variant of the hatchback is available in three trims that include petrol Magna MT, Magna petrol AMT, and Magna diesel MT.

The new Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition features electrically adjustable body-coloured ORVMs with integrated turn indicators, 15-inch gun-metal coloured wheels, and a ‘Corporate Edition’ emblem. Inside, the model is equipped with a 6.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and an air purifier with HEPA filter.

Engine options on the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition include the 1.2-litre petrol and diesel engines. The petrol motor produces 82bhp and 114Nm of torque while the diesel mill produces 74bhp and 190Nm of torque. These engines are paired to a five-speed manual transmission as standard while the option of an AMT unit is offered only with the petrol variant.

The following are the variant-wise prices of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition (ex-showroom, Mumbai):

Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition petrol Magna MT: Rs 6.11 lakh

Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition petrol Magna AMT: Rs 6.64 lakh

Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition diesel Magna MT: Rs 7.19 lakh