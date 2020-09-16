CarWale
    Skoda Rapid TSI AT to be launched in India tomorrow

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Aditya Nadkarni

    14,582 Views
    - Skoda Rapid TSI AT bookings are open for an amount of Rs 25,000

    - The model will be powered by a 109bhp 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine

    Skoda Auto India is all set to launch the automatic version of the Rapid TSI in the country tomorrow. Bookings for the model began last month for an amount of Rs 25,000, while deliveries are scheduled to begin on 18 September, 2020.

    Feature highlights of the Skoda Rapid TSI AT will include projector headlamps with LED DRLs, front and rear fog lights, 16-inch alloy wheels, dual-tone interior theme, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, cruise control, auto-dimming IRVM, height-adjustable driver’s seat, tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel, and steering mounted controls. Safety features on the model include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, speed alert system, seat-belt reminder, and a rear-view camera. 

    The Skoda Rapid TSI automatic variant will be offered in five trims that include Rider Plus, Onyx, Style, Monte Carlo, and Ambition. The model will be powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder TSI petrol engine that produces 109bhp and 175Nm of torque. This motor, paired to a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox, will return a claimed fuel economy of 16.24kmpl.

    Skoda Rapid TSI Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 8.72 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 9.06 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 8.39 Lakh
    Pune₹ 8.73 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 8.81 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 8.12 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 8.64 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 8.31 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 8.13 Lakh
    Skoda Rapid TSI

    Skoda Rapid TSI AT

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated price

    When to expect - 17th September 2020
    All Upcoming Cars