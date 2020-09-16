CarWale
    Mini now switches to 'online' with the Mini Online Shop

    Santosh Nair

    - Prospective buyers can explore the entire Mini range online

    - Can even book their favourite Mini at the click of a button

    Mini India has introduced the Mini Online Shop. Customers can start their journey from online to on-road by simply visiting shop.mini.in, their destination for everything Mini. 

    This initiative allows customers to browse, configure, and book from the entire range of models available in India. They can select a Mini authorised dealer, closest to their location, who can assist them through their online journey, as well as provide hassle-free and customised financial solutions. 

    Customers will also receive e-mail and SMS notifications at key stages of their journey on the Mini Online Shop including registration, book a test drive, request for a quotation, book online etc.

    Customers visiting the Mini India website on www.mini.in can also click on ‘buy a Mini’ and they will be directed to the Mini Online Shop, or can continue their journey on www.mini.in to configure their favourite car, post which they will be directed to the Mini Online Shop.

    Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, “Creative and optimistic by nature, Mini is always up to something new. Digitalisation is transforming our world and is now becoming an integral part of the overall customer journey. As a progressive brand, Mini has always differentiated itself in engaging with its customers and fans. With the launch of the Mini Online Shop in India, we are able to enhance our footprint across the country, providing access to new customers while making their journey with Mini a lot safer and easier.”

