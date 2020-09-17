Skoda Rapid TSI AT launched in India; prices start at Rs 9.49 lakh

- Skoda Rapid AT is offered in five trims

- The model is powered by a 109bhp 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine

Skoda Auto India has launched the automatic variant of the Rapid TSI, with prices starting at Rs 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available across five trims. Bookings for the Rapid AT opened last month for an amount of Rs 25,000, while deliveries will begin on 18 September, 2020.

Under the hood of the Skoda Rapid TSI AT is a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that produces 109bhp and 175Nm of torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual unit, and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. The latter is claimed to return a fuel efficiency of 16.24kmpl.

Feature highlights of the Skoda Rapid TSI automatic include projector headlamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, flat-bottom steering wheel, and cruise control. Also on offer are dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and a reverse camera.

The following are the variant-wise prices of the Skoda Rapid TSI automatic variant:

Rapid TSI Rider Plus AT: Rs 9.49 lakh

Rapid TSI Onyx AT: Rs 11.29 lakh

Rapid TSI Style AT: Rs 11.49 lakh

Rapid TSI Monte Carlo AT: Rs 12.99 lakh

Rapid TSI Ambition AT: Rs 13.29 lakh