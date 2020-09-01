New car launches and unveils in September 2020

The month of September has already begun and will witness a range of car launches and unveils beginning from tomorrow itself. The new arrivals this month include a healthy mix of SUVs and sedans. What does September hold for the automobile market? Let’s find out.

Kia Sonet

The Kia Sonet will be the third product from the brand’s stable and the second locally produced model to be launched in the country. The sub-four metre SUV was unveiled last month and is set to be launched in India on 18 September 2020.

The Sonet will be offered with three engine options that include a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre engine. Also on offer will be five transmission options based on the choice of powertrain. The model will come equipped with features such as full LED headlamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, contrast coloured rear diffuser, LED tail lights, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated front seats, wireless charging with cooling function, sound mood lighting, automatic climate control, and a sunroof. To read the variant-wise features of the Kia Sonet, click here.

Toyota Urban Cruiser

The Toyota Urban Cruiser is expected to be launched in India in the third week of September 2020. Bookings for the model began last month for an amount of Rs 11,000. The second-product under the Suzuki-Toyota Joint Venture (JV) will be offered in six trims, and nine colours, details of which are available here.

Under the hood of the Toyota Urban Cruiser will be the same 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, K15B petrol engine that powers the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. This engine, which will be available with a five-speed manual transmission, and a four-speed automatic unit, will produce 103bhp and 138Nm of torque.

Skoda Rapid TSI AT

Last week, Skoda Auto India opened bookings for the automatic variant of the Rapid TSI. The model was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 and will be launched later this month, with deliveries scheduled to begin on 18 September 2020. Customers can book the Rapid TSI AT for an amount of Rs 25,000.

The Skoda Rapid AT will be powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI petrol engine that produces 109bhp and 175Nm of torque. This engine will be paired to a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The model will be offered in five trims that include Rider Plus, Onyx, Style, Monte Carlo, and Ambition.

New Mercedes-Benz S-Class

German marquee Mercedes-Benz is all set to unveil the seventh generation S-Class on 2 September 2020. The new flagship model from the three-pointed star has been teased on numerous occasions in the past few weeks. The new-gen S-Class was also teased in a design sketch, details of which are available here.

Also known as the W223, the India-bound 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class will feature the signature MBUX system, rear-axle steering, E-Active Body Control system, and a 360-degree camera. The model will also receive a host of driver assistance and safety systems such as active park assist, frontal airbags for the second-row passenger (a world-first feature), exit warning function, active blind-spot warning, and an interior assistant with camera for the rear seats. Powertrain options will include a range of petrol, diesel, and hybrid engines while the fully electric variant is expected to arrive later.