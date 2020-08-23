Toyota Urban Cruiser to be offered in six variants and nine colours

-Three manual and three automatic variants

-Six single tone and three dual tone colours

The Toyota Urban Cruiser will be launched in India next month in six variants and nine colour options. The variants have been named Premium, High and Mid and will be offered in both automatic and manual trims. Colour options will include six single tone and three dual tone shades.

The top-spec Premium trim gets climate control, height adjustment for the driver’s seat, rain sensing wipers and cruise control. The infotainment system is based on Maruti Suzuki’s Smart Play system and will be offered with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto.

The 1.5-litre petrol engine produces 103bhp/138Nm and can be had with either a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic. The Urban Cruiser will be a rival for the likes of the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Honda WR-V, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and the Maruti Vitara Brezza.