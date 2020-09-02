Production-ready Skoda Enyaq iV revealed

Skoda has revealed the production-ready version of its all-electric SUV, the Enyaq iV. The all-electric SUV is the Czech car manufacturer’s first production model to be based on Volkswagen Group’s MEB modular electric car platform. The Skoda Enyaq iV will be available in rear or all-wheel drive options with a driving range of up to 510kms. The Skoda Enyaq iV offers a similar amount of interior space as a Skoda Kodiaq, despite being shorter in length than a Skoda Octavia. The Skoda Enyaq iV will be available with three battery sizes and five models– Enyaq 50 iV, Enyaq 60 iV, Enyaq 80 iV, Enyaq 80x iV and Enyaq RS iV, with power outputs ranging from 146bhp to 302bhp.

To celebrate the 125 anniversary the company will offer the exclusive Enyaq iV Founders Edition, which is limited to 1,895 units. Adorning the multifunction leather steering wheel, a Founders Edition badge – produced by the Czech crystal manufacturer Preciosa – will display the model’s number, confirming that it is from the limited range. The Founders Edition is available in two engine/battery variants and two colours. It also comes with 21-inch alloys, sporty front and rear aprons and the ecoSuite Design Selection featuring sustainably tanned leather. The exclusive ENYAQ iV Founders Edition will be delivered in spring 2021.

Exterior

The Founders Edition and the Enyaq RS iV are equipped with a Crystal Face, which includes a stunning, illuminated radiator grille, as standard. For the Enyaq 80 iV and Enyaq 80x iV, it is available as an option. The crystalline-look front of the Enyaq iV is illuminated by 130 LEDs – a design highlight already seen in the Skoda Vision iV concept study. As optional extras, the illuminated crystal face – which comes with an animated Coming/Leaving Home function – and full LED Matrix headlights adorn the striking front sporting the large Skoda grille. The full LED tail lights include dynamic indicators and also have an animated Coming/Leaving Home function.

Interior

The new Design Selections replace the classic trim levels and set new standards for the interior. Each Design Selection, put together by Skoda material concept designers and features natural, sustainably processed and recycled materials. A new, clearer structure of the choices available - ten themed packages as well as some individual options. New assistance systems include Travel Assist, which now has even more functions, as well as remote-controlled and trained parking. The 13-inch central screen in the Enyaq iV is larger than in any other Skoda model. Battery charging and the interior’s air conditioning can be conveniently controlled remotely via the Skoda Connect app.

Speaking on the occasion Thomas Schafer, Skoda Auto CEO, said, “The launch of the Enyaq iV sees the start of a new era for Skoda. This is our first all-electric car to be based on the MEB platform. By launching this model, we are making E-Mobility Simply Clever – with long ranges, quick charging, ease of operation and affordable prices. The Enyaq iV is made in Skoda’s heartland, Mlada Boleslav, making our main plant the only production facility for MEB-based vehicles in Europe outside Germany. This is a great testament to Skoda’s expertise and I would like to thank the entire team that got the Enyaq iV rolling. It’s a great car and I’m really proud of the team.”