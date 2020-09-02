Tata Nexon XM (S) variant launched in India at Rs 8.36 lakh

Available with both petrol MT/AMT and diesel MT/AMT

Electric sunroof

The Tata Nexon XM (S) variant has been launched in India with prices starting at Rs 8.36 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It’s available with both petrol MT/AMT, as well as diesel MT/AMT engine and gearbox combinations. It sits between the XM and XZ variants across all four powertrain combinations with Rs 50,000 price difference from both the XM and XZ trims.

In addition to the standard features of the XM variant, you also get electric sunroof automatic headlamps, rain sensing wipers, and steering mounted audio controls. All versions of the Tata Nexon get dual front airbags and ABS with EBD.

Commenting on the introduction of the Nexon XM(S),Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit(PVBU), Tata Motors said​,​“The Nexon has always been a product of pride for Tata Motors. It established us as the flag bearer of safety by becoming Global NCAP’s first Five Star rated car in India in 2018.The industry, media and customers alike have appreciated the car for its design and driving dynamics. With the launch of our ‘New Forever’ range of vehicles earlier this year, we promised to keep our products fresh and up to date with the changing customer demands. Keeping up with our commitment, we are elated to announce the launch of Nexon XM(S).A product that will now allow our customers to enjoy superior features such as the electric sunroof at a compelling price. With this addition to our Nexon range, we will provide our customers with a premium driving pleasure and state-of-the-art features at attractive prices, thereby making our products accessible to all.”

Prices for the Tata Nexon XM (S) (ex-showroom Delhi)

Tata Nexon XM (S) petrol MT- Rs 8.36 lakh

Tata Nexon XM (S) petrol AMT- 8.96 lakh

Tata Nexon XM (S) diesel MT- Rs 9.70 lakh

Tata Nexon XM (S) diesel AMT- Rs 10.30 lakh