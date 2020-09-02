CarWale
    • Volkswagen opens bookings for automatic Polo GT TSI and Vento Highline Plus

    Nikhil Puthran

    - Volkswagen Polo GT TSI priced at Rs 9.67 lakh 

    - Volkswagen Vento Highline Plus priced at Rs 12.99 lakh

    - Deliveries to commence from 15 September

    German car manufacturer, Volkswagen has opened bookings for the top-spec automatic variants of the BS6 compliant Polo and the Vento. The Volkswagen Polo GT TSI and the Vento Highline Plus is available at an introductory price of Rs 9.67 lakh and Rs 12.99 lakh, respectively. Both the variants are available with a six-speed torque converter. Deliveries of the Polo GT TSI and the Vento Highline Plus will commence from 15 September. 

    Volkswagen Polo Left Front Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the Polo GT TSI and the Vento Highline Plus are powered by a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine. This engine comes mated to a six-speed torque converter to generate 109bhp at 5,000rpm and 175Nm of torque at 1,750rpm. The Polo AT has ARAI fuel figure of 16.47kmpl, while the Vento AT has ARAI fuel efficiency figure of 16.35kmpl. 

    In terms of features, the Volkswagen Polo GT TSI is equipped with dual airbags, black OVRM caps, GTI inspired seats and black rear spoiler. While the feature list of the Vento Highline Plus includes four airbags and LED headlamps. Speaking on the occasion, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “At Volkswagen, our brand philosophy is to be a premium accessible car manufacturer in India. With that intention, we are launching our automatic variant on the BS6 Polo & Vento. That will continue to offer customers the performance & enhanced fun-to-drive experience, resonating with its maximum power and minimum consumption ideology. With the introduction of the automatic variant, we are making our carlines more accessible for the Indian customers.” 

