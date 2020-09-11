Discounts up to Rs 1.60 lakh on Volkswagen Polo and Vento in September 2020

A few Volkswagen dealers in the country are offering huge discounts on the Vento and Polo this month. Customers can avail of these benefits in the form of cash discounts, an exchange bonus, corporate discounts, and a loyalty bonus.

The Highline Plus trims of the Volkswagen Vento TSI are available with a cash discount of Rs 1.10 lakh, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, a corporate discount of Rs 10,000, and a loyalty bonus of Rs 15,000. The Highline trims of the model are offered with an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, a corporate discount of Rs 10,000, and a loyalty bonus of Rs 15,000.

Discounts on the Trendline trim of the Volkswagen Polo TSI include a cash discount of Rs 28,500, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, a corporate discount of Rs 5,000, and a loyalty bonus of Rs 15,000. The Comfortline trim of the model can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 23,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, a corporate discount of Rs 5,000, and a loyalty bonus of Rs 15,000. The Highline trim of the premium hatchback is offered with a cash discount of Rs 19,500, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, a corporate discount of Rs 5,000, and a loyalty bonus of Rs 15,000. The company recently revealed that the T-Roc has been sold out, details of which can be read here. There are no offers on the Tiguan AllSpace.