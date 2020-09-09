Volkswagen T-Roc sold out; bookings closed

-The Volkswagen T-Roc was launched in India in March 2020 at Rs 19.99 lakh

- The company will introduce the Taigun mid-size SUV next year

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has announced that the bookings of the T-Roc have been closed as the model has been sold out. Launched in March 2020, the model was priced at Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The T-Roc was brought to India via the CBU route.

The Volkswagen T-Roc was based on the company’s modular transverse matrix (MQB) platform and powered by a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine producing 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. This motor was paired to a seven-speed DSG transmission. The model was available in a single top-of-the-line variant in five colours that included Kurkuma Yellow, Energetic Orange, Ravenna Blue, Indium Grey, Deep Black, and Pure White.

Commenting on the announcement, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “We are thrilled with the response received for our carlines, T-Roc and Tiguan Allspace. It is a testament to customer acceptance of our SUVW offensive strategy. Keeping this momentum, we are excited as we prepare for our next big SUV, the Volkswagen Taigun. To be launched in 2021, the Taigun is aligned with our brand philosophy of building premium accessible cars. It will offer customers a promising value proposition that embodies the marvel of German engineering, powerful and enhanced driving experience with Volkswagen’s TSI technology and accessible mobility solutions.”