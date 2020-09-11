Tata HBX to be called Timero?

- Newly leaked data suggests the HBX could be christened as the Tata Timero

- The model will be launched in FY-2021

Tata Motors recently trademarked a new name, ‘Timero’, which could be the name for the production-ready HBX. The micro SUV is scheduled to be launched in the country in FY-2021. The model was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020, details of which are available here.

Based on the company’s ALFA platform, the Tata HBX has been spotted testing across the country, giving us a peek at what the production-ready model will look like. Up-front, the micro-SUV will sport LED DRLs housed on either side of a thick, single slat grille, bumper-mounted headlamps and fog lights, roof rails, alloy wheels, C-pillar mounted rear door handles, LED tail lights, a high mounted stop lamp, and rear bumper-mounted reflectors and, a number plate recess.

Inside, the upcoming Tata HBX or Tata Timero is expected to feature a large, free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, flat-bottom steering wheels with integrated controls, square-shaped AC vents, instrument cluster borrowed from the Altroz, and an engine-start-stop button.

Under the hood of the new Tata HBX is likely to be a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine. Transmission options could include a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. Once launched, the model will rival the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the Renault Kwid.