Hyundai Tucson to become more affordable

Hyundai India wants to have an extensive SUV portfolio in place. As things stand today, it has the Hyundai Venue at the base and the Hyundai Santa Fe at the top end of the spectrum. And though the step up from Venue to Creta is a logical and manageable one in terms of size and price, the jump from the Creta to the Tucson is a rather steep one, particularly when it comes to pricing.

The Creta currently retails for around Rs 18 lakhs on the road for the top spec version. The Tucson, in the meantime, sits at a little over Rs 22 lakhs. Hyundai India is now looking to reduce this divide.

Come 2020, Hyundai will launch the facelift of the Tucson. And with it, it will also increase the localisation content on the SUV, making it a ‘made-in-India’ car rather than a CKD or a completely knocked down operation. This move will bring the Tucson’s price down which we expect could be as low as Rs 18 lakhs on the road for the two-wheel-drive version.

With this price revision, Hyundai India will have a logical progression in place for its buyer which will start at the Venue and will then move to the new Creta, the new Tucson and then finally the new Santa Fe. We expect all these SUVs to see the light of day through the course of 2020. We have already driven the Hyundai Tucson facelift, and to read our review, click here.