Maruti Suzuki to introduce BS6 compliant CNG cars in India soon

Maruti Suzuki has managed to upgrade most of its current petrol product lineup to meet the BS6 norms, well before the 1 April 2020 deadline. This time around fresh media reports indicate that the company is planning to launch the BS6 complaint CNG models in the country soon. Recently, a CNG version of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso was spied on test in the country. The latest hatchback from the country’s largest car manufacturer was launched earlier this year and it comes with a BS6 compliant 1.0-litre petrol engine.

Maruti Suzuki has been known to offer widest range of factory fitted CNG cars in the country. The CNG cars portfolio includes – Alto, Celerio, Wagon R, Ertiga, Dzire and the Eeco. The report further reveals that the company is currently working on the development of the BS6 compliant CNG engines and work is expected to be completed over the next few months.

The BS6 CNG variants will be limited to manual transmission. In terms of appearance and features, they will resemble the regular models. More details on the upcoming CNG BS6 models will be known in the forthcoming days.

Source - FE