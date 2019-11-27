Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.
Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Maruti Suzuki to introduce BS6 compliant CNG cars in India soon

Maruti Suzuki to introduce BS6 compliant CNG cars in India soon

November 27, 2019, 05:30 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
29584 Views
Be the first to comment
Maruti Suzuki to introduce BS6 compliant CNG cars in India soon

- Developing BS6 compliant CNG cars 

- Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG spied testing recently

- BS6 compliant CNG variants likely to be launched in next few months  

Maruti Suzuki has managed to upgrade most of its current petrol product lineup to meet the BS6 norms, well before the 1 April 2020 deadline. This time around fresh media reports indicate that the company is planning to launch the BS6 complaint CNG models in the country soon. Recently, a CNG version of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso was spied on test in the country. The latest hatchback from the country’s largest car manufacturer was launched earlier this year and it comes with a BS6 compliant 1.0-litre petrol engine. 

Maruti Suzuki has been known to offer widest range of factory fitted CNG cars in the country. The CNG cars portfolio includes – Alto, Celerio, Wagon R, Ertiga, Dzire and the Eeco. The report further reveals that the company is currently working on the development of the BS6 compliant CNG engines and work is expected to be completed over the next few months. 

The BS6 CNG variants will be limited to manual transmission. In terms of appearance and features, they will resemble the regular models. More details on the upcoming CNG BS6 models will be known in the forthcoming days.

Source - FE

  • Maruti Suzuki
  • S-Presso
  • Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 4.35 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 4.55 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 4.07 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 4.34 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 4.35 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 4.17 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 4.29 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 4.14 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 4.14 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

PowerDrift Blockbuster 7 (Maruti Suzuki Ignis)

PowerDrift Blockbuster 7 (Maruti Suzuki Ignis)

Maruti Suzuki Ignis- a car they say is made for ...

6375 Likes
1082439 Views

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

The Ertiga has been yet another success story f ...

170 Likes
80060 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8Audi Q8

15th Jan 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

5.50L - ₹ 8L
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

Unveils on : Dec 2019

6L - ₹ 9L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

Unveils on : Dec 2019

15L - ₹ 17L
MG ZS EVMG ZS EV

Jan 2020

20L - ₹ 25L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in