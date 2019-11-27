Please Tell Us Your City

India-bound Mercedes-Benz GLE - Now in pictures

November 27, 2019, 05:20 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
5959 Views
Be the first to comment
India-bound Mercedes-Benz GLE - Now in pictures

The new-gen Mercedes-Benz GLE was first revealed at the 2018 Paris Motor Show and it has now also been unveiled in India at a dealer event. The carmaker has started accepting bookings for the model, which is expected to be launched in the Indian market in January 2020. Let's take a look at the SUV’s picture gallery that tells us what all the India-bound model can get. 

Mercedes-Benz GLE New Exterior

This is the second-generation of the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class. It boasts of LED headlamps and tail lights, 19/20-inch alloy wheels with air-suspension and even a panoramic sunroof. 

Mercedes-Benz GLE New Interior

Some notable features inside the cabin include a 12.3-inch touchscreen and instrument cluster, 64 colour ambient lighting, wireless charging, 360-degree camera and electrically adjustable rear seats. 

Mercedes-Benz GLE New Exterior

The India-spec SUV will be offered as a long-wheelbase version and there will be three engine options in both petrol and diesel guises. 

Mercedes-Benz GLE New Exterior

A petrol engine and a diesel engine will be offered upon its launch in January 2020, while another diesel engine will be available in April 2020.  

Mercedes-Benz GLE New Exterior

All engines will be BS6 compliant and they will be paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. These engine options will also be offered with a 14V electrical motor.  

Mercedes-Benz GLE New Exterior

At the time of its launch in India, we can expect the GLE to be offered in three variants - GLE 300d Exclusive, GLE 400d Elite and GLE 450 Elite.

