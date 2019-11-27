India-bound Mercedes-Benz GLE - Now in pictures

The new-gen Mercedes-Benz GLE was first revealed at the 2018 Paris Motor Show and it has now also been unveiled in India at a dealer event. The carmaker has started accepting bookings for the model, which is expected to be launched in the Indian market in January 2020. Let's take a look at the SUV’s picture gallery that tells us what all the India-bound model can get.

This is the second-generation of the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class. It boasts of LED headlamps and tail lights, 19/20-inch alloy wheels with air-suspension and even a panoramic sunroof.

Some notable features inside the cabin include a 12.3-inch touchscreen and instrument cluster, 64 colour ambient lighting, wireless charging, 360-degree camera and electrically adjustable rear seats.

The India-spec SUV will be offered as a long-wheelbase version and there will be three engine options in both petrol and diesel guises.

A petrol engine and a diesel engine will be offered upon its launch in January 2020, while another diesel engine will be available in April 2020.

All engines will be BS6 compliant and they will be paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. These engine options will also be offered with a 14V electrical motor.

At the time of its launch in India, we can expect the GLE to be offered in three variants - GLE 300d Exclusive, GLE 400d Elite and GLE 450 Elite.