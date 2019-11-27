Please Tell Us Your City

Tata Altroz production begins; first unit rolls off the production line

November 27, 2019, 06:47 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Tata Motors has rolled out the first unit of the Altroz from its plant in Pune ahead of its launch in January 2020. The Altroz is the second vehicle designed under the Impact 2.0 design language and the first model to be developed on the new Alfa architecture.

Tata Motors had first showcased the Altroz as the 45X concept during the Auto Expo in February 2018, followed by a display at the Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) in March 2018. The production ready Tata Altroz will be unveiled in the first week of December.

Tata Altroz Exterior

Commenting on the roll-out, Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors, said, “We are thrilled to roll-out yet another class defining product from the plant today. The Altroz is our first product that will be launched on the all-new Alfa platform and we believe that it will raise the bar for vehicles across the premium hatchback segment, come 2020. Since the unveiling of the concept in 2018, the anticipation for Altroz has always been high. We hope that customers will appreciate the new futuristic design with host of smart features, many of which are one segment above.”

